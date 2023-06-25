Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

