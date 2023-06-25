iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $55,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,670,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,938,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 259.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

