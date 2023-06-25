Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

