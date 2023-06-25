Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

CASY opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.69 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

