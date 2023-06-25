HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $295.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $296.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.56.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

