Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

