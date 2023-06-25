FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $371.59 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.