Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,403 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,183,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,736,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

