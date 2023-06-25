Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

