Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

