Resource Consulting Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.78.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

