Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $153.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.43. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

