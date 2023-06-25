Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 301.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 19.8% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 23.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 6.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 39.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MET opened at $53.33 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.