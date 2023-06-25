Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

