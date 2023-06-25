Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $404.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

