JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.18 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

