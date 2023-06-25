SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after buying an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

