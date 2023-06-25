SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,290 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

