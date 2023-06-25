Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

