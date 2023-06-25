Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 845,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,169,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 242,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $524.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.