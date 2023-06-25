Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 148,551 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $174,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

