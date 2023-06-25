Gleason Group Inc. Buys 710 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

