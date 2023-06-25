NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,670,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 904,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $110,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

NYSE NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

