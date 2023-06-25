Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.40 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

