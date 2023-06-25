Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $99.06 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $99,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average is $204.84. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

