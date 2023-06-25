Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

