Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.67. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

