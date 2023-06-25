The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

