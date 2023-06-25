Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $450.40 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.87 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

