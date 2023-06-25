Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 71,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

