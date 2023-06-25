Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.