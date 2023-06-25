HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $274.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.46. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

