Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

