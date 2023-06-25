The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

TRV stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

