Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 286 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.05. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

