Sharper & Granite LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

