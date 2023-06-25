Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

