Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 30,500 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Super Micro Computer worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $216.06 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $270.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

