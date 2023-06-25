Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 3,608 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 175,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,564,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $390.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

