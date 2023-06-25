Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 512.3% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 54,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after buying an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $247,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $404.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.39 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

