NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.74.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $188.69 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

