Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 4.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

