The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ALL opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

