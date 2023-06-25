Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of UMH Properties worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.28.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.