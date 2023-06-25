Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $264.33 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

