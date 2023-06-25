Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.