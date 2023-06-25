Sara Bay Financial Sells 55 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sara Bay Financial cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Nordson were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $195.28 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.87.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

