VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up about 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,317,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000.

MOO opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $96.28.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

