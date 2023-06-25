Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.