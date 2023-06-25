Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

GFF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

